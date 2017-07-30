Malaysia's anti-graft body quashes rumours Sabah Water Department trio cleared of corruption

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has denied rumours that there was no wrongdoing involved in the Sabah Water Department's power abuse case.

It said such claims, which were being spread online by irresponsible parties, would only confuse the public.

It said three individuals - former director of the Sabah Water Department, his wife and a former deputy director - have been charged with corruption and money laundering at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court and the cases would be mentioned on Aug 8.

"The MACC requests all parties not to take the opportunity to twist this issue.

"We will monitor and review all unverified reports that are uploaded on social media to ensure that there is no attempt to tarnish MACC's reputation," the commission said in a statement on Sunday (July 30).

It said it would lodge a police report on the matter against those spreading false information.

The department's former director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 54, was charged with 12 counts under Section 4(1)(a) and Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

His wife, Fauziah Ag Piut, 51 and former deputy director Lim Lam Beng, 62, have been charged with 19 counts for money laundering amounting to RM2.2 million (S$697,000) and four separate counts totalling RM2.38 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the same Act.

The three were charged in January over RM3.3 billion in Federal funds meant for development of water facilities in the state.