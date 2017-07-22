Malaysian youth who allegedly raped his 3 younger sisters remanded for 7 days

SUNGAI PETANI (The Star/Asia News Network) - An 18-year-old youth who alleged raped his three younger sisters aged eight, nine and 14, has been remanded for seven days till July 28.

Magistrate Arif Mohamad Shariff issued the remand order at the Sungai Petani magistrate's court in Kedah.

The suspect, clad in purple lockup attire, arrived in a police van at about 9.26am.

The incident came to light on Thursday (July 20) when the eight-year old victim alleged that she had been raped by her brother.

Subsequently, her two elder sisters also came forward with similar rape allegations.

Their mother lodged a police report on Thursday and the case will be investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after he surrendered himself at Kuala Muda district police headquarters.