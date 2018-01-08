Malaysian woman's azan recital scares off robber

KOTA BARU - A woman's recital of the 'azan' (Muslim call to prayer) during a robbery startled a thief so much that he fled the scene.

The robbery took place at a goldsmith's store in Jalan Buluh Kubu, in Kota Baru, on Monday (Jan 8) morning at around 9.20am when the store owner, her daughter and an ustaz were in a room of the shop for Quran lessons.

The woman's daughter, who identified herself as Yuni, said a man armed with a parang burst into the room and demanded that they hand over their valuables, reported The New Straits Times.

"My mother, stunned, immediately recited the azan. The robber, who appeared shocked, backed away and made off with whatever he had grabbed earlier, which amounted to RM40,000," said the 18-year-old.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Mat Sadik said police were looking for the suspect, believed to be in his 30s.