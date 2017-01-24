Malaysian woman who sold 13-year-old daughter's virginity for RM3,000 gets 6 years' jail

A Malaysian woman who sold her 13-year-old daughter's virginity to a man for RM3,000 (S$961) was on Monday (Jan 23) sentenced to six years' jail.

The 47-year-old woman, is from Sarawak's Kuching city, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Tuesday (Jan 24).

On Sept 17, 2015, the woman asked her then-13-year-old daughter to take a flight from Kuching to Senai, a town in Johor.

She took her daughter to a hotel in Tebrau where they stayed for three days.

On Sept 20, the woman told her daughter that a man would enter the guest room, and told her to fulfil any request he made.

The teenager said she was not willing, but her mother told her to tell that to the man herself.

After this, her mother left the room. A man entered and had sex with the girl, who struggled throughout, Malaysian Chinese newspaper China Press reported on Monday.

After this, the woman returned to the room, packed her daughter's things and took her back to Kuching.

On June 6, 2016, the teenager told her father, about what happened.

Her father reported the incident to the police, who arrested the mother on Aug 26.

He told the media that he and his daughter would forgive his wife as long as she pleaded guilty.

Police investigations found that the suspect, who was identified as Peter, had given the mother RM3,000 before the sex act, China Press reported.

The suspect is still at large.