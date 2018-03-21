Malaysian woman who abused Indonesian maid fails to turn up in court

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian woman who was charged with causing grievous hurt to her Indonesian maid and her bailor failed to turn up in court on Wednesday (March 21).

The High Court in Shah Alam had been scheduled to hear an application to review the sentence meted out to the woman. The woman, who carries the honorific title of "Datin", had escaped jail time after being found guilty of abusing her Indonesian maid two years ago, triggering a public outcry.

The 44-year-old had been charged with having abused Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, using a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger and an umbrella at a house in Mutiara Damansara in Shah Alam between 7am and 12pm on June 21, 2016.

On Wednesday, the High Court fixed next Thursday (March 29) to hear the application.

Justice Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah fixed the date after Selangor prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad informed the court that Rozita Mohamad Ali and her bailor, a Royal Malaysian Air Force official, could not be contacted.

Selangor prosecution head Muhammad Iskandar said that they went to Rozita's house in Damansara, her family's home in Melaka, and also the bailor's home to serve the notice for them to appear in court, but no one was around.

He said attempts to serve the notice on Rozita and the bailor were made up until late last night (Tuesday).

Other than local media, Indonesian reporters and officials from the Indonesian Embassy were also seen in court.

On March 15, Rozita was bound over for five years on a good behaviour bond of RM20,000 (S$13,437) for causing grievous hurt to her maid Suyanti Sutrinso, 21.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar meted out the sentence against Rozita after she pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to Suyanti.

Judge Mokhzani made the order after Rozita admitted to an amended charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The case has triggered a public outcry, with more than 50,000 people signing a petition this week demanding equal justice in the case.

The petition, started by "Equal Justice For Malaysians" on Saturday on petition site change.org, obtained its targeted 50,000 signatures just before 7pm on Monday.