Malaysian mother of four jailed and fined for stealing 10 chocolate bars on Christmas Day

KUALA LUMPUR - A 42-year-old woman was sentenced to two weeks' jail and fined RM200 (S$65) for theft.

Zariyah Salleh, a mother of four, had pleaded guilty to stealing 10 pieces of chocolate worth RM49.40 at the Mydin supermarket in Jalan Masjid India on Christmas Day.

She was sentenced on Tuesday (Dec 27).

A security guard at the supermarket had spotted Zariyah behaving in a suspicious manner, reported national news agency Bernama.

He subsequently conducted a search and the chocolates - without a receipt - were found in her bag.

Zariyah, who sells shoes for a living, reportedly appealed for a lighter sentence, citing the need to work to support her children.

She could have been jailed a maximum of 10 years and fined for her offence.