Malaysian Transport Ministry spotcheck finds express bus companies to be in breach of the law

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A spotcheck by the Malaysian Transport Ministry on express buses at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan bus station in Kuala Lumpur has found a number of bus companies to be in breach of the law.

In one case, a bus which was scheduled to head to Singapore was discovered to not have a second driver on board.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai on Saturday (Dec 31) said a compound had been issued to the bus company over the incident, adding that driver would not be allowed to begin the journey until the company assigned a second driver to join him.

It is a requirement for all buses to have a second driver if a journey is more than 300km, he said.

Among the other offences discovered were express buses with worn tires and buses carrying motorcycles in their luggage compartments.

On the fatal bus accident in Johor on Christmas Eve, Mr Liow said a preliminary report showed that the driver was speeding and had driven for some eight hours without a second driver.

He said legal action would be taken on the bus company.

Earlier, a group of reporters and photographers faced a scare when one of the escalators at the terminal suddenly stopped and started to move in the opposite direction.

Officers from the Road Transport Department and other agencies were also on the escalator when it malfunctioned.

However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Liow had just got off the escalator when the incident took place.