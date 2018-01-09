Malaysian transport, logistics providers welcome change in Woodlands Checkpoint toll charges

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Transport and logistic providers in Malaysia welcomed the decision by Singapore to revise toll charges for vehicles entering and leaving the republic via the Woodlands Checkpoint effective Feb 1.

The Land Transport Authority of Singapore said on Friday (Jan 5) that toll charges for all vehicles except motorcycles entering the republic through Woodlands Checkpoint will be removed.

In addition, toll charges for all vehicles except motorcycles leaving Singapore through Woodlands will be reduced.

It said this was in line with Singapore's long-standing policy of matching Malaysia's toll rates. Since Jan 1, Malaysia has removed toll charges at the Causeway for the Eastern Dispersal Link.

Pan-Malaysian Lorry Owners Association president Anthony Tan said on Monday (Jan 8) that Singapore's move would help to improve and increase cross-border trade between Malaysia and Singapore.

"It will lower the costs of sending goods to and from Singapore," he said.

Tan hopes the Malaysian government will also reduce or abolish toll charges at the Second Link Crossing in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah.

Tan said lorries coming from the central and northern parts of Malaysia and north of Johor such as Batu Pahat, Muar and Senai could use the Second Link while those from the central, east and south of Johor use the Causeway.

He said there were about 3,000 Malaysian-registered lorries using the Johor Causeway daily.

Johor South SME Association founding president Teh Kee Sin said the revision was good news for thousands of Malaysians who commuted to the republic daily from Johor Baru.

Malaysian Indian Commerce Association president P. Sivakumar said the impact would be especially good for the development of the special economic zone Iskandar Malaysia.

Presently, car owners pay S$3.80 (RM11.40) and S$2.70 (RM8.10) when leaving and entering Singapore. From Feb 1, they will pay only S$1.

Vans and light goods vehicles will pay S$1.50 for a return trip instead of S$9.80; heavy goods vehicles will pay S$2 instead of S$13; taxis will pay 50 cents instead of S$3.30 and buses will pay 80 cents instead of S$5.30.