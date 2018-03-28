Malaysian toddler dies of strangulation after playing with curtain rope

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A two-year-old boy died of strangulation after his neck was entangled in a curtain tie-back at his home in Halaman Meru Impian.

Ipoh OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the boy was believed to have been playing with the rope used to secure the curtain at the staircase near the kitchen in the 2.30pm incident on Tuesday (March 27).

"The boy's 30-year-old stepmother was at the house with him prior to the incident.

"The boy had asked for some food and was given biscuits before he left to play in the living room while the stepmother went to the kitchen to cook," he said.

"She then felt uneasy as it was too quiet so she went to check on the boy and found him hanging from the curtain tie-back," he added.

ACP Mohd Ali said the mother then untangled the tie-back from the boy's neck and laid him on the floor.

"He was already unconscious. The stepmother called the boy's father and her sister who lives nearby.

"She also contacted 999 and was instructed to perform CPR while waiting for the ambulance to arrive," he said.

"The stepmother and her sister tried and felt a pulse while milk was also coming out from his mouth," he added.

ACP Mohd Ali said both sisters conducted the CPR until the ambulance arrived at about 3pm.

"The medical team then took over to perform the CPR on the boy and rushed him to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital where he was declared dead," he said.

ACP Mohd Ali said the victim's 33-year-old father is a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia lecturer and was at his workplace during the incident. He married the stepmother in October last year.

The boy has a five-year-old sister who was studying at a kindergarten not far from the house, he said.

He added that the boy's biological mother passed away in February last year due to breast cancer.

"A postmortem showed that the boy died from compression of the neck consistent with hanging," he said, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.