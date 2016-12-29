Malaysian teacher killed after car plunges off ravine and burst into flames in Johor

KOTA TINGGI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 49-year-old teacher died after his Proton Persona plunged into a ravine before bursting into flames in Jalan Tanjung Belungkor in Malaysia.

The accident took place at 3pm on Wednesday (Dec 28) on KM8.5, as the car was heading towards the Tanjung Belungkor ferry terminal in Simpang Pasir Gogok, Adela.

Mr Abd Rahman Abd Bakar, who was sitting in the back seat, died, while his 23-year-old son, who was driving, and a 24-year-old woman also in the back seat survived.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Rahmat Othman said the driver of a sand lorry from the opposite direction lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the Proton Persona's lane.

"Unable to avoid the oncoming heavy vehicle, the Proton collided with the lorry before crashing into a 1.5m ravine where it caught fire," he said on Thursday (Dec 29).