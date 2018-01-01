Malaysian student found dead a day after vehicle swept away in flood

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A student who went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was washed away off a flooded road in Kota Marudu in the Kudat Division of Sabah, Malaysia, has been found dead.

Mr Muhammad Asyraf Nirajim's body was found washed ashore the Kampung Bintasan river in the district at about 8.45am on Monday (Jan 1).

Kota Marudu police chief Supt Mohd Izaan Abdullah said the 20-year-old's body was found as search and rescuers continued their operations to find him after the 3am incident on Sunday.

In the incident, Mr Muhammad, a student at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Miri, was travelling with six others in the van to return home for the New Year when the incident occurred.

The driver and five passengers managed to escape by breaking the window of the van, but Mr Muhammad who was sitting in the backseat apparently could not make it out in time.

Firemen found the van about 100m down stream from the incident with the rear windscreen broken.