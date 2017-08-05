Malaysian singer Yuna and director Adam Sinclair are engaged

PETALING JAYA (The Star/Asia News Network) - Yuna is engaged to boyfriend Adam Sinclair.

The engagement ceremony took place at Yuna's family home in Shah Alam, Selangor.

"Syukur Alhamdulillah, it was a beautiful engagement. I was very happy that everything went smoothly and we had all of my family members and best friends attending the event.

"The house was decorated beautifully and we were very happy to host Adam's lovely family in our home. I would like to thank all the fans for their well wishes and their prayers," Yuna said in a statement released by her local label Yuna Room Records on Saturday (Aug 5).

Earlier on Saturday, Yuna posted a photo on Instagram showing her younger self posing at what appears to be parts of a Malay wedding ceremony decoration. With the caption: "We came a long way, didn't we?", fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Adam posted on his Instagram a photo of his messy younger self with the caption: "Are you sure @yunaleese?".

Rumours about the pair dating started in 2015 when a social media post showed the 30-year-old singer and Adam in a car with actor Ashraf Sinclair and wife Indonesian star Bunga Citra Lestari.

Yuna has described Adam as her "best friend".

"This is the first step to getting married and I'm so happy that I found Adam; he has a wonderful heart, he's very responsible and respectful of my parents.

"He is my best friend and he brought so much joy and laughter into my life, and I'm very excited to embark on this new journey with him."

Born in Kedah, Yuna made her debut as a singer through the release of her eponymous EP in 2008. In 2011, she was signed to New York-based label Fader and released Live Your Life, a single produced by Pharrell Williams in the following year.

She later joined renowned producer David Foster's Verve Music Group.

This year, she was recognised as the first Malaysian to be nominated for a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award in the BET Centric category for her song Crush featuring Usher.

Adam is a 33-year-old director who has won the Malaysia Film Festival award for Best Short Film through his work Sanzaru in 2012.

His other notable works include Bunga's Wanita Terbahagia music video and Pulang, a Yuna music video.