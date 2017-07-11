Malaysian schoolboy in alleged abuse case died of rat urine disease

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian boy who had his legs amputated in April following alleged abuse by his school's assistant warden died from leptospirosis, or rat urine disease, a post-mortem has revealed.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim told reporters on Tuesday (July 11) the case was no longer classified as murder.

"We may investigate it as causing harm," he said.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11, was admitted into hospital on April 19, following the alleged abuse at a private Islamic school in Johor. His legs were amputated three days later due to a bacterial infection.

His mother claimed that he had been beaten with a water hose on several occasions in March.

He died on April 26.

In a statement on Monday (July 10), Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Mohamad Thaqif had died due to leptospirosis and other complications. He said that a special inquiry was set up to investigate the case, comprising forensic consultant experts who were experienced in handling such complicated cases.

The assistant warden, an ex-convict who has served time for theft, was charged with allegedly abusing the victim but was freed on a RM20,000 police bail on May 3.