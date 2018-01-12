Malaysian policeman among those detained in drug raids

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian rank-and-file policeman was among eight people arrested during drug raids across the country this week.

All thse nabbed were working for the same drug syndicate, police said.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday (Jan 10 and 11) in Kuala Lumpur city, Johor and Negeri Sembilan states, by officers from the Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) and Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

During a press conference at the Travers police station in KL on Friday (Jan 12), NCID director Mohmad Salleh said the policeman was believed to have been an informant and drug dealer for the syndicate.

He added that all eight members of the syndicate were remanded for seven days starting on Friday.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine how long the syndicate had been active.

Law enforcers also found around 50 rounds of 9mm bullets.

Police also recovered around RM2.1million (S$700,000) in cash as well as a variety of drugs including 10.3kg of syabu during the raid in Sri Petaling, at the edge of downtown KL.

The estimated value of the drugs is RM721,000.