Malaysian police wrapping up probe on abuse case of 11-year-old boy

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police are finalising investigations into the case of the 11-year-old boy who died of his injuries after he was allegedly abused at a private religious school in Kota Tinggi here.

Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said police would submit the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon.

"We have just received the papers from the Deputy Public Prosecutor's (DPP) office as we need to add more details.

"Once we put in the additional facts of the case, we will resubmit the papers to the DPP's office for further action," he said on Monday (May 1).

Eleven-year-old Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi was hospitalised on April 19, after being allegedly abused four weeks earlier by the school's assistant warden.

His legs had to be amputated due to a bacterial infection. The infection later spread to his right arm, which was scheduled to be amputated too.

However, the procedure had to be cancelled as the boy's heart rate and condition were not stable. He died on April 26.

The suspect, a 29-year-old ex-convict, reportedly whipped the boy and several other students with a water hose to punish them. He is under remand until May 3.