Malaysian police to deploy more than 64,000 officers on duty during upcoming election

PASIR GUDANG - Malaysian police are conducting another round of training early next month to prepare their personnel for the country's upcoming general election.

The police force's Internal Security and Public Order Department director Zulkifli Abdullah said on Wednesday (Jan 17) more than 64,000 officers and personnel will be on duty during the election, which must be called by August and is expected to be held in the coming months.

He said they will be deployed throughout the country to ensure the polls are free of incidents, The Star reported.

"The police have also taken into consideration the possibility of an increase in the number of seats or changes in constituencies. Our numbers are enough to ensure the general election goes on smoothly," he said.

He said apart from polling centres, police personnel would also be assigned at operations rooms and other locations, the national news agency Bernama reported.