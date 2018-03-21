Malaysian police on guard against known GE14 'troublemakers'

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have identified individuals who could incite trouble at hotspots during the general election, said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Datuk Seri Hamidi said among the potential troublemakers were those who might drop last-minute sensational "bombshells" in the guise of news.

"Back then (the 2013 election), there was a claim that 40,000 Bangladeshi nationals were flown into Malaysia to become phantom voters, but it was not true.

"Action will be taken against those who drop similar bombshells.

"It is not a warning but a guarantee," he said in his address to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel during his working visit to the Police Academy on Tuesday (March 20).

Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, directed police to take fast and decisive action against such troublemakers.

"Action must be taken within 24 hours. I have instructed the Inspector-General of Police, deputy IGP, Special Branch director and CID director to take prompt and necessary action if trouble occurs," he said.

He also reminded police to execute their duties without fear or favour and to be fair to everyone.

"I have ordered all police personnel not to resort to force, including using tear gas or water cannon, unless it is absolutely necessary.

"They must make every effort to ensure the safety and security of the people," he added.

At the same time, he called on members of political parties not to challenge the police.

Hamidi also expressed his satisfaction with police preparation for the elections, which he said was at 100 per cent.

He hoped the general election would be the safest and calmest one in history, adding: "It is possible if everyone does his or her part."