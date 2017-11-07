Malaysian police looking for man who dressed up as suicide bomber for Halloween party

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, BERNAMA) - A man distressed residents of an apartment in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, after he dressed up as a suicide bomber, apparently for a Halloween costume party, over a month ago.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said that a police report was filed on Tuesday (Nov 7) over the incident that occurred on Sept 28.

"At about 7.40pm, residents at an apartment in Damansara Perdana came across the man who was dressed as a suicide bomber. It was for a Halloween party and he was spotted riding the lift," ACP Mohd Zani said.

ACP Mohd Zani said those with information are urged to notify the police.

The case has been classified under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

ACP Mohd Zani said the man s attire was a sensitive issue to the general public after recent events involving suicide bombers linked to Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants.