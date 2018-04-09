Malaysian police investigating viral video of man removing and throwing Barisan Nasional flags

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police are investigating reports involving a viral video of a man removing Barisan Nasional flags and throwing them to the ground.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said they have received three reports over the incident.

"The case occurred on Sunday (April 8) along Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

"Reports were lodged by the person who took the video, the person who put up the flags as well as an Umno Youth representative," he told reporters at the police headquarters on Monday (April 9).

He urged anyone with information on the man in the video to come forward.

"We are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and damage," he said.

Commissioner Mazlan said that any alleged offence for putting up political party flags before an election campaign period fell under the jurisdiction of Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

He added that permission from local councils was needed before putting up any flags.