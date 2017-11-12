Malaysian police fire warning shots when attacked by men suspected of illegal gambling activities

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK): Several policemen investigating a tip-off on illegal gambling activities were attacked by a group of unruly men.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Shaharudin Abdullah said the incident occurred at about 10.40pm on Saturday (Nov 11).

"Several policemen on crime prevention patrols were tipped off on illegal gambling activities along Jalan Abraham here and went to investigate.

"The policemen were checking the front porch of a house where tables and chairs were set up when a group of at least 20 men attacked them," he said when contacted.

He said the scene was chaotic and police were forced to fire four warning shots in self defence.

"Back up arrived and the situation was brought under control.

"No one was injured in the incident but a group of men have been brought to the Dang Wangi police headquarters for further action," he said.

ACP Shaharudin said the men are believed to be Chinese nationals living in the area.

"Based on our investigations, at least 200 Chinese nationals live in the vicinity of the scene," he said.