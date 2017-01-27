Malaysian police detain five suspects in kidnapping of manager, recover ransom

SHAH ALAM (BERNAMA) - The police have detained five men linked to the kidnapping of a wholesale and transportation company manager in Rawang last Wednesday (Jan 18).

The suspects, aged between 22 and 35, were picked up at several locations in the Klang Valley on Friday (Jan 27).

One of the suspects had two criminal records for kidnapping and was also investigated for his alleged link to a murder.

Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat said at a press conference on Friday that the RM300,000 (S$96,532) ransom paid by the victim's family to secure his release was also recovered.

Chief Abdul Samah said in the kidnapping which occurred about 5am, the 33-year-old victim was dragged into a car in front of his house in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, as he was about to leave for work.

Initially, the gang of kidnappers demanded RM5 million from the victim's family to secure his release.

However, after negotiations, the gang agreed to lower the amount to RM300,000, said Chief Abdul Samah.

He said as instructed by the kidnappers, the victim's family left the ransom money at a 'drop-off point' in Bukit Rahman Putra, Sungai Buloh about 7pm on the same day.

"Yesterday, the victim was released in Batu Arang, Rawang about 6.10am... the police then launched a manhunt for the suspects," he said, adding that the victim was not harmed throughout his ordeal.

Chief Abdul Samah said the case was investigated under the Kidnapping Act, 1961.

Meanwhile, the police chief said a man was detained for allegedly creating a Facebook page which warned Hindu women not to dress inappropriately at next month's Thaipusam celebration or risk being sprayed with aerosol paint.

The 29-year-old suspect was picked up in Seberang Jaya, Penang at about 9.20pm last night to facilitate investigations.