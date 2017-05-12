Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrives in Beijing to participate in Belt and Road forum

BEIJING (BERNAMA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in Beijing on Friday (May 12) for a five-day working visit to China.

The aircraft carrying Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, landed at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 4.15pm.

Najib and Rosmah were received on arrival by Malaysia's Ambassador to China Zainuddin Yahya, his wife Fairos Ishak and senior Chinese officials.

Najib's visit to China, his seventh since 2009, is at the invitation of China"s top leaders to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14 and 15.

On the flight from Malaysia, Najib made a brief stopover in Hangzhou where he met Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman Jack Ma and visited the headquarters of China's largest e-commerce company.

He said Malaysia's Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) project in Kuala Lumpur - which will provide physical and virtual facilities for small and medium enterprises to conduct cross-border e-commerce activities - could definitely learn from China's e-trade and Alibaba Group's achievements.

"Impressed with Alibaba's achievements. In 13 years, their transactions reached close to RM1.9 trillion (S$615.5 billion). We can definitely learn from this for DFTZ!" he said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have a meeting with President Xi Jinping, followed by a delegation meeting, at the Great Hall of the People.

Najib will also hold discussions with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The two leaders will witness the signing of agreements between the two governments, among others involving the Malaysian International Trade and Industry Ministry, Transport Ministry, and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry.

At the forum, Najib is scheduled to participate and share his views at a working luncheon and at the Leaders Roundtable Session to be chaired by President Xi.

Najib and Rosmah will return to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.