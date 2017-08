Malaysian PM Najib celebrates arrival of grandchild

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have become proud grandparents, after their daughter gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday (Aug 24).

Nooryana Najwa delivered her first child, Adam Razak, in a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

"My new grandson, Adam Razak! Alhamdulillah, praise to God, Gina and her baby are both healthy," Datuk Seri Najib wrote in his Facebook post with a photo showing him cradling the baby as Datin Seri Rosmah looked on.

Nooryana Najwa married Kazakh national Daniyar Nazarbayev in 2015.