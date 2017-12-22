Malaysian PM Najib calls for thorough probe into alleged land scam involving Felda plots

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak wants a thorough probe into four parcels of Felda land in Jalan Semarak that were transferred to a private company in an alleged dubious deal.

Datuk Seri Najib said in a series of posts on his Twitter account on Friday (Dec 22) that action would be taken in case of any negligence or misconduct, based on the investigation report.

An investigation will be conducted to determine whether there has been negligence or misconduct by those involved. Measures have to be taken to safeguard the interests of Felda and its settlers, he said.

Mr Najib also advised Felda to take appropriate action to protect its interests after having been informed of the land issue.

"We must always protect the interests of Felda and the settlers in all development efforts," he said.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said on Thursday that Felda was ready to take all forms of action to regain its rights to the land, estimated to be worth RM270 million (S$88.75 million), following a report that raised questions about the transfer of ownership.

A police report was lodged on Dec 12 and a caveat was placed on the parcels of land, besides cancellation of the power of attorney issued and civil action against the parties involved.