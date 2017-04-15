Malaysian opposition youth leader remanded

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysian opposition youth leader Adam Rosly was yesterday remanded for five days to allow the anti-graft authorities to investigate his "unusual" wealth.

The 29-year-old businessman from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) made the headlines last November, after Umno's Sungei Besar division chief, Jamal Yunos, took journalists on a helicopter to get an aerial view of Adam's house and a fleet of luxury cars parked at the porch.

Political opponents of Adam, PKR's Ampang youth chief, say his castle-style house in Ampang, Selangor, is valued at RM7 million (S$2.22 million).

Adam said he bought the bungalow at an auction for RM1 million. He has also refuted claims that he is too young to have amassed such wealth, saying his money came from successful business ventures and family inheritance.

He will be remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) until next Tuesday. The MACC is probing the case under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Adam is also the special officer to Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.

After news of his wealth broke last November, he was urged by PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli to declare his assets. Adam said he would do so, provided there was an official directive from the party.

"I agree with Rafizi's call to declare my assets, but for what reason, since I am not a civil servant? But if it is a general and collective directive from the party to clear the air, I am ready to do so," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK