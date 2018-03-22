Malaysian opposition politician detained over Felda remarks

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) supreme council member Mazlan Aliman has been arrested by the police at his Kulai home.

The Persatuan Anak Peneroka Kebangsaan (Anak) president was arrested at around 1.35am on Thursday (March 22) before being brought to the Kulai police district headquarters.

When contacted, Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that Mazlan was being brought to the Sentul district police headquarters.

"I do not understand why the police arrested him because he has always cooperated fully with the police," he added.

It was reported by Bernama on Monday (March 19) that the Prime Minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had lodged a police report at the Sentul district police headquarters through her lawyer Noor Hajran Mohd Noor.

The report was lodged over a YouTube video allegedly linking Rosmah with a sturgeon-farming project.

Noor Hajran said in a statement that the video uploaded on March 7 claimed that Rosmah was behind a failed sturgeon project, and added that the video had jeopardised her reputation and integrity.

The lawyer said the video, uploaded by someone by the nickname of 'Cap Kapak', depicted a speech given by an opposition politician alleging Rosmah's involvement in several Felda investment projects, including the sturgeon project.

The statement by the politician was based on information from a Felda officer and was malicious slander without any evidence and basis, she said.