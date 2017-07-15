Malaysian opposition leader: What's wrong with Star Trek logo?

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/SIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says that it is fine to associate the newly-unveiled Pakatan Harapan logo with that used in the science-fiction series Star Trek.

"Star Trek? What's wrong with that?" she said when quizzed about the opposition coalition's logo by reporters in Kajang on Saturday (July 15).

Dr Wan Azizah, who is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), explained that the hidden meaning behind the logo represents the opposition's hope in taking over Putrajaya.

"Well, it's a bit like that because Barisan Nasional has never been defeated before," she said, referring to the popular TV series' tagline: "to boldly go where no man has gone before".

Dr Wan Azizah, who was recently appointed president in Pakatan Harapan's latest leadership line-up, said the red colour in the logo symbolises bravery and victory.

"We want something that can capture people's attention. Red means bravery, victory, and a lot of things."

Pakatan Harapan comprises PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad, who was also present, explained that the opposition's new logo could also be likened to a navigation cursor to guide the country into a new "golden era".

He said that the colour red was a common colour to all four opposition parties.

"PKR has red, while Amanah's orange colour is a result of mixing red and yellow. So the red colour is the common colour among four parties," he said.

Pakatan Harapan's new logo has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with many comparing it with Star Trek's logo and some with the social messaging app Telegram.

The logo consists of a large "HARAPAN" wording against a red backdrop, with the Star Trek-like logo replacing the letter "A" in the middle.

Following a four-hour meeting on Thursday (July 13) night, Pakatan Harapan unveiled a new leadership line-up comprising Anwar Ibrahim as its ketua umum (de facto leader), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as chairman and Dr Wan Azizah as president.