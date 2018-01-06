Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to be released on June 11, says wife

KAJANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Jailed Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will be released from prison in June, says his wife and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

"Insyallah, he will be released on June 11," she said in her speech at the launch of the Wanita Pakatan Harapan convention in Kajang on Saturday (Jan 6).

She noted also that Jan 6 marked Anwar's 1,062nd day in prison.

"Although he is not physically here, he is supporting our fight in spirit," she said.

At a press conference later, Dr Wan Azizah said that Pakatan Harapan had yet to finalise its choice of prime ministerial candidate, adding that the candidate could be a woman.

"We have many qualified candidates and we will look at the credibility factor as well as the female factor. A female can be prime minister. What's wrong with that?" she said.

On whether PKR had resolved its issues on the naming of a suitable candidate for the prime minister's post, Dr Wan Azizah said: "Why do you want to speculate? We are solid. There is no internal problem."

It was reported that Anwar has become a stumbling block for Pakatan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be named as the prime minister candidate if the opposition coalition manages to win the next general election.

Pakatan is expected to announced its prime ministerial candidate on Sunday.