Malaysian officer nabbed as part of $9m graft case

ALOR SETAR (Kedah) • A senior Malaysian immigration officer whose salary was less than RM4,600 (S$1,500) a month had three luxury cars, 13 brand-name watches and RM1 million in the bank.

He was arrested by anti-graft officers on Monday as a suspect in a RM27.9 million (S$9 million) scheme that approved the entry of 18,000 skilled and professional foreign workers for a fee.

The 37-year old was based at the headquarters of the immigration department in Putrajaya before being transferred to northern Perlis state last year.

He was said to be in possession of a BMW X6, BMW 320i and a Toyota Vellfire, along with a BMW R1200 superbike.

And, as recent cases handled by anti-graft officers had uncovered, many luxury handbags and watches - used to launder the illegal cash obtained - were also seized.

The total amount seized from the senior officer was estimated to be close to RM2.5 million.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has also obtained remand orders from a court to detain two contractors, including a 53-year old man with the title Datuk, who are believed to be linked to the case. It has been learnt that the Datuk from Penang and the contractor from Kedah acted as proxy for the immigration officer, and held some of the luxury assets.

Two other men had earlier been detained to help in the widening investigation. This brings the total of those arrested to five, including the senior officer.

Perlis MACC director Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said the men solicited for bribes, when the officer was based in Putrajaya. He had approved the work permits of 18,626 skilled and professional foreign workers, at RM1,500 per worker.

Sources said the senior officer's basic monthly pay was between RM1,471 and RM4,540.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK