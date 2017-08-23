Malaysian motorcyclist kicks car's mirror, ends up losing balance and killing his pillion rider

KUALA LUMPUR - A single act of violence by a motorcyclist killed his 19-year-old female pillion rider after they fell off their bike on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway on Tuesday (Aug 22) afternoon.

Kuala Lumpur traffic chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nadzri Hussain told Malaysian media that the 23-year-old mechanic had allegedly kicked the left side mirror of a car as both vehicles were travelling on the highway towards the capital.

The New Straits Times reported that the incident was sparked by an argument between the motorcyclist and car driver.

"According to an eyewitness, the driver retaliated by squeezing the motorcyclist to the left," The Star quoted Nadzri as saying.

This act caused the motorcyclist to bump against the car and lose control of his motorcycle before falling.

The driver also allegedly ran over the motorcyclist's pillion rider - identified as 19-year-old Mimi Zulaika Razib - when they fell. She died at the scene from head injuries.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was taken to Hospital UKM.

Police have since arrested the car driver, a 32-year-old private school teacher from Seremban.

The case has been classified as causing death by reckless and dangerous driving.