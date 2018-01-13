Malaysian man who coined the name Proton Saga for the country's first national car dies aged 71

SUNGAI PETANI - A Malaysian man who coined the name Proton Saga for the country's first national car more than three decades ago died on Friday (Jan 12) at the age of 71, Malaysian media reports said.

Ismail Jaafar, 71, died at his home in Kedah at about 3.10pm after his health deteriorated two days after being discharged from hospital, The New Straits Times reported.

The retired Army staff sergeant had suffered from heart disease, diabetes and asthma, his 48-year-old son Mohd Sarisffuddin said.

Ismail had been hospitalised for 51 days after falling ill following his return from the Haj pilgrimage in November.

He made a name for himself in Malaysia in 1985 after winning a competition organised by carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional (Proton) to name its first model.

The name he coined for the 1,300cc sedan model was chosen from 102,823 entries, The Malaysian Insight reported.

The car, which became a source of national pride, was later launched by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as part of his push for industrialisation.

Since last year, Proton has been partly owned by Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group after it signed a deal with Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom for RM460.3 million (S$150 million).