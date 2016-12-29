Malaysian man jailed 45 years for raping teenage sister and fathering a child with her

KELANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A security guard who raped his own sister and fathered a child with her was sentenced to 45 years' jail and 30 strokes of the cane by the Kota Baru Sessions Court on Tuesday (Dec 27).

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to raping his sister when she was 15 years old in February and April 2015, and in March 2016, when she was 16.

Each of the three incidents happened at midnight in a house in Gong Datok, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

During the proceeding, the accused pleaded for a lighter sentence but Deputy Public Prosecutor Fahrul Razi Zainal Abidin pressed for the maximum penalty to teach the security guard a lesson.

"The accused took advantage of his sister and even fathered a child with her.

"This act is not only a disgrace to society but it is damned by God," he told the court.

None of his family members were present in court.

Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin sentenced the accused to 15 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for each of the charges that will run consecutively.

He will be jailed a total of 45 years and given 30 strokes of the cane.

He is expected to be released when he is 68 years old.

His crime came to light when the teen gave birth to the baby on Dec 8.