Malaysian man gives up life to rescue 3-year-old son from blaze

KUALA TERENGGANU (BERNAMA) - A father's love knows no bounds.

This was evident when a man gave up his life to rescue his three-year-old son from a fire which broke out at their semi-detached house in Kuala Ibai near here on Thursday (Jan 11).

Mr Ahmad Fakhrurazi Shafie, deputy chief of Malaysian ruling party Umno's Kuala Ibai branch, was found lying unconscious outside the house while his son, Muhammad Aqil Harith Ahmad Fakhrurazi, the youngest of four children, sat on his chest.

Mr Ahmad Fakhrurazi was believed to have died of smoke inhalation subsequently.

His mother, Tengku Maznah Tengku Sulong, 73, who lives nearby said she was unaware of the fire which was said to have occurred about 8.30am.

"My son's eldest nephew told me that Ahmad Fakhrurazi had fainted (during the fire) but when I arrived at the scene of the incident, he had already breathed his last," she said.

Tengku Maznah added when speaking to reporters at her home here that Mr Ahmad Fakhrurazi, 45, was seen clutching his youngest child to his chest while running out to safety before he fell on the ground.

It was learnt the Umno branch member was with the child at the time of the fire as his wife, Tengku Mastura Tengku Ahmad, 38, went to work while the couple's three other children were at school.

His wife is currently four months pregnant.

The victim's eldest nephew, Ahmad Syahir Azizi Ahmad Zulfa, 18, said he was on his way to his workplace nearby when he spotted the fire but was under the impression someone was burning rubbish.

"I heard the sound of a window shattering and saw smoke when I got into the house where I work. I immediately rushed to the scene and saw the victim, who looked pale, lying unconscious with his son on top of him," he said.

"I tried to revive him but to no avail. I was made to understand later that my uncle had died as soon as the medical team arrived."

Mr Ahmad Fakhrurazi's remains will be buried at the Gong Pauh Muslim Cemetery late this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Azlimin Mat Noor said 18 firemen and two engines were deployed to the scene.

However, he said the house was already engulfed in flames upon arrival.

"We took 10 minutes to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses. We estimate the fire had damaged 50 per cent of the house," he said, adding the fire only damaged the ground floor of the unit.