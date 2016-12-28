Malaysian man chases fleeing robbers and rams them with his car

KERIAN, PERAK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four robbers on motorcycles are probably thanking their lucky stars that they suffered only minor injuries after their unrelenting victim jumped into his car and rammed into them.

The victim, Mr Mohamed Mazis Mohamed Mokhtar, 25, his wife and three friends were confronted by the four robbers near Taman Murni, Parit Buntar, at about 10.15am on Tuesday (Dec 27).

One of the robbers, who was armed with a parang, threatened Mr Mohamed Mazis' wife with the weapon.

However, a scuffle broke out when the victims refused to hand over their belongings, and one of Mr Mohamed Mazis' friends was injured in the head.

The robbers then fled on their motorcycles with a bracelet, gold rings, two handbags and two wristwatches.

It was then that Mr Mohamed Mazis swung into action.

He jumped into his car and gave chase, eventually ramming into the four.

He subsequently apprehended all of them with the help of several onlookers.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the robbers were not seriously injured.

"We are investigating. They could have been involved in more robbery cases," he said.