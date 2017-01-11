Malaysian firemen rescue rooster who got stuck during escape bid

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An attempt to fly the coop went awry for a plucky rooster when its leg got caught midway in its great escape.

The rooster perched precariously in a narrow gap near a window on the third storey of a building, where it was stuck for about half an hour on Sunday (Jan 8).

Fortunately, the episode ended without incident, thanks to the Damansara Fire and Rescue Department which received a call from a member of the public around 3pm that day. The Bomba team was able to free the rooster and returned it to its owner unhurt.

A crowd of onlookers flocked to the building to witness the rescue, causing some traffic congestion.

The owner was advised to take better care of his poultry.

It is unclear how the rooster got to the ledge, but the incident was unlikely to have been due to "fowl" play.

Images of the rescue were posted on the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department's Facebook page, where netizens praised firemen for handling the situation well.