Malaysian firemen rescue injured 7-metre python

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A seven-metre python, weighing more than 100kg, has been rescued by firemen after it was believed to have been injured in a road accident in Malaysia.

The reptile was crossing a road in Kuantan when it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Utusan Malaysia quoting state Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Sani Harun as saying that the department received a report at around 2am on Thursday (April 19) from road users about the python.

Eight personnel were sent to the scene, he added.

Mohd Sani said his team took almost an hour to capture the snake.

"Our personnel had a tough time as it was too big and aggressive," he said.

He said the python would later be sent to the Department of Wild­life and National Parks.