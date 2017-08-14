Malaysian district named home of Musang King durian - with big potential for Chinese market

RAUB, Pahang (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Sungai Ruan new village here will now be synonymous with the district's renowned Musang King durian.

The village is being promoted as Malaysia's eco-tourism destination in conjunction with the ongoing Visit Pahang Year 2017.

China's economic and commerce attache in Malaysia Shi Ziming was present to launch the "double trademark" during a dinner gathering before nearly 2,000 guests, visitors and villagers on Saturday (Aug 12).

In her speech, Ms Shi said China and Malaysia share close bilateral ties and with the Belt and Road Initiative, this socio-economic cooperation could be further strengthened.

She pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sampled the Musang King in 2013 during his official visit to the country and found the fruit "tasty and extraordinary".

"This species of durian definitely has the potential to go big and create a niche market in China," she said.

Malaysian Chinese Association vice-president Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun said that several years ago, the price of Musang King was about RM5 (S$2) to RM12 per kilogram but it has gone up to RM100 per kilo now.

"This helps to raise the income of farmers and boost economic growth for the people of Raub. Musang King will now be an icon for Sungai Ruan to attract more visitors," she said.

Event organiser Pahang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Tan Sri Lam Kam Sang said he would be leading a delegation to Shanghai in November to take part in a food and beverage exposition.

Pahang executive councillor Datuk Seri Shahiruddin Ab Moin said the state government would give its full support.

He said Raub's Musang King is the best in the world.