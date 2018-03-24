Malaysian Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid drops another hint on date of general election

BAGAN DATUK (BERNAMA) - Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has once again dropped a hint on when the country's 14th general election (GE14) can be expected to be held.

In a speech at the launch of the 2018 Bumiputra Education Tour (JPB) at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk (Sabda), Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid signalled that GE14 would be held before or in May when he was informed that the JPB would end on May 2.

"That will probably be too late. If possible, make it a bit earlier, else it might be overrun by events," he said briefly at the ceremony.

Dr Ahmad Zahid has dropped hints on the date of election previously as well. For example, at an event held in Bagan Datuk in November last year, he said that it would take place after the Chinese New Year in February.

And in February, Dr Ahmad Zahid said during a Mahabbah programme at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Maahad Al Islah, Teluk Intan, that the election would be held before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.