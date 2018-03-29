Malaysian 'Datin' who abused teenage maid jailed for 8 years after High Court reverses decision

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK ) - Malaysia's High Court reversed the punishment meted out by the Sessions Court to a woman, described as a "Datin", who had physically abused her maid.

Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, will now have to serve an eight-year jail sentence for causing grievous hurt to her domestic helper Suyanti Sutrinso, 21, at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016.

The judge, Datuk Seri Tun Abdul Majid Tun Hamzah, also rejected the defence counsel's plea for a stay of execution and ordered Rozita to serve her sentence beginning on Thursday (March 29).

Rozita's defence counsel Haniff Khatri Abdulla said his client was willing to have her passport impounded and to adhere to any other additional conditions imposed.

Dressed in black from head to toe, Rozita appeared calm and had an in-depth discussion with her platoon of lawyers led by Mr Haniff Khatri.

Before she was handcuffed and led out of the court, she pinned part of her headscarf to cover the lower part of her face.

Rozita was charged with using a kitchen knife, a steel mop and an umbrella to attack Ms Suyanti at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016.

The maid suffered multiple injuries to her eyes, legs, hands and internal organs.

She also had a broken scapula, injuries to her right lung, a blood clot near her brain and a cheek fracture.

Rozita was initially charged with attempted murder. She was later charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code with causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Rozita pleaded guilty to the amended charge.