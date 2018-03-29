Malaysian court rejects Selangor government's appeal against redelineation exercise

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Court of Appeal on Thursday (March 29) dismissed the Selangor government's appeal against the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise.

The case which was presided by a three member-panel led by Justice Ahmadi Asnawi ruled that the court had no jurisdiction to decide on the redelineation and the electoral roll, although the Selangor government had the locus standi to initiate the judicial review and were right in questioning the redelineation process.

However, in a unanimous decision, it said that the subject matter of redelineation comprising gerrymandering and malapportionment was non-justiciable as the Selangor government may have the option to bring up those issues during a local inquiry.

Second Judge Vernon Ong Lam Kiat said that the "appeal by the state is dismissed".

The report on the redelineation of electoral boundaries for Malaysia's next general election was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, shortly after it was tabled by Prime Minister Najib Razak amid vociferous charges of gerrymandering by the opposition.