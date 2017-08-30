Malaysian couple detained for over S$8.13m in fraudulent GST claims

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - The Royal Customs Department in Malaysia has detained a married couple for alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claims involving nearly RM25.58 million (S$8.13 million).

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said the male suspect, who is a businessman, was arrested on Aug 25 in Ipoh, Perak, while the wife was arrested on Aug 27 in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

"The bank accounts of both the suspects have also been frozen for investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001," he told a media conference on Tuesday (Aug 29).

He said both the suspects would be charged in the Ipoh Sessions Court in Perak on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were detained after several months of investigations by the National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team.

"The department is now identifying several others believed to be involved, and also those who have been deceived by the couple to make the fraudulent claims," he added.

On the GST collection, Subromaniam said RM41.2 billion was collected last year and the amount exceeded the target of RM39 billion.