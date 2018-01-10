Malaysian cops stumble on man allegedly trying to dispose of murdered girl's body

MIRI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Local police have arrested a man after a 13-year-old girl was found murdered on Tuesday evening (Jan 9).

The 33-year-old suspect is the boyfriend of the victim's mother.

Sarawak CID Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar confirmed the murder case.

He said the suspect, believed to be from Kuala Lumpur, was working in a furniture shop in Miri.

"He is staying with her, the deceased and the deceased's elder sister at a house in Kuala Baram district (about 20km north of Miri)," said SAC Dev.

He said Miri cops stumbled upon the case at about 5.55pm when a mobile unit in a patrol car saw the suspect in a forested area along the Kuala Baram road.

His car was stopped at the side of the road, with the car boot open.

"When the patrol unit approached him, he slammed the boot (closed), got into the car and sped off," SAC Dev added.

"After a 5km chase, the patrol car cornered the suspect near the Miri port.

"Policemen ordered the suspect to get out of the car and found the dead girl in the boot," he said, adding that the suspect was arrested immediately."

An initial probe revealed that the girl may have been killed earlier and her body stuffed into the car boot.

It is believed that he was trying to dump her body in the forest when the patrol car chanced upon him.

SAC Dev said there were signs of strangulation on the girl's body.

The cops will probe the suspect for murder and he is expected to be remanded on Wednesday.