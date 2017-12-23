Malaysian arrested in Pakistan with firearms in luggage

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian suspected of being a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been arrested at an airport in Pakistan after the authorities discovered weapons and ammunition in a hidden compartment in his luggage.

Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported that the suspect, Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, was arrested at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Saturday (Dec 23) while he was boarding a Thai Airways flight bound for Malaysia.

The news site reported that the authorities seized four pistols, eight ammunition magazines and 70 bullets hidden in the man's bag and shoes.

It is believed that Muhd Alfie is currently being questioned by intelligence agencies over the firearms and his alleged ISIS links.

Malaysia's police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun told the New Straits Times that Pakistani security agencies had informed him of the arrest.

“The suspect is still being detained in Pakistan. We will work closely with our counterparts there. We will also request to Pakistan to deport him here so the police can arrest and investigate him but that will take time as we have to follow procedures,” said Tan Sri Fuzi, as quoted by the NST.

He told The Star that the suspect, 20, is believed to from Serian, Sarawak and to have links to ISIS.