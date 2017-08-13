Malaysian anti-graft agency raids Penang state executive councillor's service centre

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers have raided the service centre of Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh.

Phee, who is also Sungai Puyu assemblyman, went to his service centre in a MACC vehicle escorted by officers at around 12.15pm on Sunday (Aug 13).

Officers spent more than an hour at the service centre located in a double-storey shophouse carrying out a search.

At around 1.25pm, Phee, who was wearing an orange MACC lock-up T-shirt, was escorted out of the service centre in handcuffs.

Phee is being remanded for five days pending investigations over an illegal factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam.

A factory manager and his 37-year-old company director son have also been remanded for five days.

Phee, who is state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, was detained on Friday after he went to the MACC office to have his statement recorded.

Phee's office on the 53rd floor of Komtar was also raided by MACC officers.

On Thursday, MACC officers seized documents related to the Kampung Sungai Lembu factory from the Seberang Prai Municipal Council.

The MACC and several enforcement agencies also raided the factory Thursday, following complaints from villagers who feared fumes from the factory could affect their health.

The carbon filter-processing factory has been operating on agricultural land inside an oil palm estate for more than 10 years.

The operations over the illegal factory also involved officers from the Immigration Department, Department of Environment, and Inland Revenue Board.