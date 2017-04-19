Malaysian activist Peter Chong breaks silence on his disappearance

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian activist Peter Chong has broken his silence on his recent "disappearance" and apologised to his family, friends and relatives for any grief and anxiety they went through while he was in Thailand.

The former Petaling Jaya City councillor also thanked the Malaysian police for their professionalism in handling the missing persons report made by his family.

He said the police were helpful and assisted him on arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he gave a statement to the investigating officer.

"The police were informed of my return by my family. I would also like to extend my appreciation to the Malaysian Embassy officer in Bangkok who assisted.

"Arrangements for my return were also assisted by two Thai police officers from Pattaya," he said in a statement on Wednesday (April 19).

He also confirmed that the information released by Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh was accurate and based on his statements.

"Details of me being held against my will as well as its reasons shall remain as part of the investigations for the police to release as they see fit," he said.

He clarified that he tried to lodge a police report at the Pattaya city police station but was told to make it in Hatyai instead, where he claims he was held against his will.

Chong also said that he would attempt to lodge a report at the Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and might have to go to Hatyai if this was not possible.

"The Pattaya city police station officers were very helpful in assisting my return home. They helped contact the Malaysian Embassy as well as my family. I remain grateful to them," said Chong.

He added that he would give his full cooperation to the Malaysian and Thai police for their respective investigations.

Chong had claimed that he was abducted in Hatyai while he was there to meet a source for information on Pastor Raymond Koh's disappearance.