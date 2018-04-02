Malaysia passes anti-fake news Bill

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's lawmakers approved an anti-fake news law on Monday (April 2) despite numerous protests from opposition lawmakers and civil society groups that it would be misused to muffle dissent ahead of a general election expected within weeks.

The legislation, which carries stiff punishments of up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of RM500,000 (S$170,000), was voted through in Parliament's Lower House with 123 votes for and 64 votes against after the Bill's second reading.

"This law is not intended to restrict freedom of speech but to restrict the dissemination of fake news," said Azalina Othman Said, the de facto law minister overseeing the Bill's path into legislation.

The Bill will next be debated in the Senate, and expected to be passed before the current Parliament session ends on Thursday. Once the Bill passes both houses, it will be gazetted into law after receiving the King assent.

The law - which makes it a crime for someone to "maliciously" create fake news - could be implemented within days, amid concerns that the authorities would start clamping down on dissent and reports unfavourable to ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) during election campaigning and post polls.

"Activists fear the fake news bill could be used against critics of gerrymandering or other elements of the electoral process," said Brad Adams, Asia director of Human Rights Watch in a statement.

Besides tough penalties, the law's broad coverage allows charges to be brought outside Malaysia, so long as the purported fake news that is shared via different formats and platforms involves Malaysia or a Malaysian citizen.

The law defines fake news as "any news, information, data and reports, which is or are wholly or partly false, whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings or in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas".

"The Malaysian government has no monopoly on the truth, but it's attempting to be the arbiter of what can and can't be said and written," Mr Adams said.

Defending the bill, Datuk Seri Azalina said: "Only those who are already spreading or intend to spread fake news would oppose the need for this law."