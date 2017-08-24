Malaysia, Ukraine celebrate 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Malaysia and Ukraine on Thursday (Aug 24) marked the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with the commitment to strengthen ties.

To celebrate the meaningful occasion, Ukrainian ambassador to Malaysia Olexander Nechytaylo and Malaysia's Foreign Ministry undersecretary (Bilateral Affairs) Kamsiah Kamaruddin planted two trees at Taman Putra Perdana.

The hibiscus and braided chestnut tree were selected to commemorate the 25th anniversary, which also falls on the 26th anniversary of Ukrainian Independence Day, which is on Thursday.

"I believe that our relationship is getting stronger and stronger. We have been going through the good times and some challenging times," Mr Nechytaylo told reporters after the event.

The envoy also reiterated Ukraine's commitment to bringing justice to victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, saying that it was a great testimony to the bond that would bring both nations closer together in the years to come.

"We are determined to seek justice, of course, with Malaysia, the Netherlands, Australia and Belgium, " Mr Nechytaylo said.

The ill-fated Boeing 777 aircraft was shot down on July 17, 2014 while cruising above Ukraine, killing all 298 crew and passengers on board.

Ukraine and Malaysia are among the five countries involved in the Joint Investigation Team on the downing of MH17 together with the Netherlands, Australia and Belgium.