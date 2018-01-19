Malaysia truck driver in crash that killed 9 pleads not guilty to reckless driving

TAPAH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian ice truck driver who was involved in an accident that killed nine people last year has been charged with causing death by reckless driving at the magistrates' court in Tapah.

The court heard that Muhammad Eizat Hazmi, 22, is still driving for the same company.

Muhammad Eizat pleaded not guilty after the charge under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act was read out before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan on Friday (Jan 19).

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Eizat is alleged to have driven recklessly, causing the death of a van driver and eight passengers at KM45 of Jalan Ipoh-Teluk Intan near Tapah on Oct 28, 2017 at 6.45am.

A group of eight friends from Ayer Kuning New Village, aged between 55 and 82, died when the ice truck crashed into the van.

Prior to slamming into the van, the truck had also crashed into another car.

Lawyer Ranjit Singh appealed for a lower bail, saying Muhammad Eizat was currently earning about RM1,000 as a driver.

"His father is also present in court and will ensure that he will be present for the trial," the lawyer said.

Magistrate Mohd Harith set bail at RM6,000 (S$2,003) and Feb 27 for mention.