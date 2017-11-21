Malaysia to call tender for KL-S'pore HSR works

KUALA LUMPUR • MyHSR Corp said it will be calling a tender for the infrastructure design and construction work for the Malaysian portion of the high-speed rail (HSR) linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

MyHSR, a unit of Malaysia's Ministry of Finance, is working with Singapore's Land Transport Authority on the HSR project.

The company that wins the bid, which MyHSR calls a project delivery partner (PDP), will be responsible for developing the detailed design for the infrastructure works and constructing them on budget and on time.

MyHSR said in a statement yesterday that the design covers the stations and the alignment structures - bridges, tunnels and embankments - within Malaysia.

The PDP must also assist with interface management, land acquisition processes and stakeholder engagement activities.

The tender is open to parties with experience in the design, construction and project management of railway infrastructure, MyHSR said.

Kuala Lumpur and Singapore signed an agreement in December last year to build and complete the HSR by 2026.

IN NUMBERS

350km Length of the high-speed railway line.

7 Number of stations in Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Seremban, Ayer Keroh, Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Puteri. The railway will end in Jurong East.

The non-stop express service between KL and Singapore will take just 90 minutes, compared with four hours by car.

MyHSR said yesterday that the PDP and upcoming assets company (AssetsCo) tenders are the two major procurement exercises at the current stage of the high-speed rail.

While the PDP tender focuses on civil infrastructure, the AssetsCo tender - expected to be launched by the end of this year - will focus on systems and trains.

Both tenders are expected to be completed next year.

MyHSR last week called for a tender to appoint a consultant to carry out a social impact assessment for the project.