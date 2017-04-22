Malaysia teacher throws chair, nearly breaks boy's head

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A teacher in Malaysia lost his temper and threw a chair after one of his pupils refused to stop creating a nuisance in class.

The teacher had asked the Year Two boy to stop being difficult and to keep quiet, but the boy refused to listen.

When the teacher approached him, the boy ran away.

Angered, the teacher took a wooden chair and threw it at the boy, hoping it would stop him.

But the chair hit another boy on the head, causing a big cut that needed eight stitches.

The victim's parents were immediately notified and a police report was lodged.

The boy's mother, who wanted to be identified only as Wanie, said she was working when she received a call from the school in Penampang at about 9.30am.

"I was shocked and scared for my child. I went to the hospital and spoke to the teacher before heading to the police station to lodge a report," she said.

After lengthy discussions with the teacher and education officials, including those from the Sabah Education Department, Wanie decided not to pursue legal action against the teacher.

"My husband and I have decided not to pursue this matter legally because we want to give the teacher a second chance," she said, adding that the teacher had apologised profusely over his actions.

But she hoped that strict disciplinary action would be taken against him to serve as a warning and lesson to other teachers.

The boy, who is the oldest of three siblings, was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Department director Datuk Maiminah Suhaibul said the teacher involved in the incident has been instructed to stop teaching for now.

"He is on a desk job at the district education office until we decide the next course of action," she said.